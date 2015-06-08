A former Chattanooga Police officer, fired in 2009 for alleged statutory rape, is once again in trouble with the law.

Chad Edward Bradley was arrested May 30 on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and public intoxication.

Bradley was the man who called 911, according to an affidavit, and said he was attacked by two men because he “disrespected one of the men's wives.” Bradley said two men started their motorcycles and came after him as he left the residence. Bradley took cover in some bushes along Green Shanty Road, according to deputies.

Deputies also interviewed those two men who claim Bradley was drinking and making threats. One man admitted to hitting Bradley in the face and giving him a black right eye, which can be seen in his mugshot. But he also stated Bradley returned with a knife and cut the man in the thumb as he tried to intervene.

Deputies found enough probable cause to arrest Bradley.

The arresting deputy said Bradley became “belligerent and outraged” while being transported to the jail.

“He stated he was a nine-year veteran of the Chattanooga Police Department and he was being falsely arrested,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit. Bradley then told the deputy to take his badge off so he could beat him up.

The deputy said he felt personally threatened by Bradley who then allegedly said he would find the deputy and his family.

Bradley appeared before a judge Monday on the charges. His case has been bound over to a Hamilton County Grand Jury. His bond was lowered from $25,000 to $10,000. He has been ordered not to drink.