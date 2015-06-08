News
Driver ejected, killed in Walker County crash Sunday night
A 29-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Walker County.
Monday, June 8th 2015, 12:38 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 8th 2015, 1:03 pm EDT
The Georgia State Patrol tells Channel 3 Trevor Carlton McGill was traveling northbound on Highway 341 when he ran off the road while going around a curve.
Troopers say McGill hit a ditch, hit a tree and was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
McGill later died at the hospital.