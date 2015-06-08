A 29-year-old man is dead after being ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.









The Georgia State Patrol tells Channel 3 Trevor Carlton McGill was traveling northbound on Highway 341 when he ran off the road while going around a curve.









Troopers say McGill hit a ditch, hit a tree and was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.









McGill later died at the hospital.