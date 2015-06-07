LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps for the fourth straight race, only this time he was in front on the one that mattered most, breaking through Sunday at Pocono Raceway for his first Sprint Cup victory since 2013.









Truex led 97 of 400 laps and dominated in the No. 78 Chevrolet off late restarts down the stretch.









Truex's Furniture Row Racing team had brought the same car to the track each of the last three weeks, with smashing results. Truex didn't win but he led the most laps at Kansas (95), Charlotte (131) and Dover (131).









With a new car at Pocono, Truex raced to his third win in 347 career starts. Truex is the 10th driver to win a race this season and qualify for the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.









Kevin Harvick was second, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.















