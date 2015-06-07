Police said officers were dispatched about 7:15 p.m. Friday to the Craig Ranch North Community Pool, after the initial caller said several teenagers were in the area who did not live there or have permission to be there and refused to leave.



Follow-up calls to police indicated some of the teens were fighting, the department said.



Police said nine additional officers arrived, and the situation was eventually brought under control. However, police have not indicated whether anyone was arrested or cited.