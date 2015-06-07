GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several trails and backcountry campsites after a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear in the Hazel Creek section of the part in North Carolina.

According to a news release, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The teenager, who has not been identified, was pulled from his hammock and injured by the bear.

He received multiple injuries, including lacerations to the head, and was listed in stable condition at an area hospital on Sunday.

Officials said the teenager was camping with his father, who was able to drive the bear from the area.

Hazel Creek Trail, Jenkins Ridge Trail, Bone Valley Trail, Cold Spring Gap Trail and backcountry campsites 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, and 88 are closed until further notice.