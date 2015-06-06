Kennedy and Marshall Win Tennessee High School Fishing State Championship
The team of Daniel Kennedy and Braden Marshall, from
Kennedy and Marshall also won the Lew's Big Fish of the tournament with a giant Chickamauga Bass weighing 7-04 lbs.
There were 264 entries representing forty different high schools entered in this event, making it the largest Student Angler Federation (SAF) High School Fishing State Championship ever held.
The top twelve teams are as follows:
1st – Daniel Kennedy/Braden Marshall - SBA - 5 fish – 21-13 lbs.
2nd – Brandsford Dean/Dustin Osborne –Rhea County High - 5 fish – 20-14 lbs.
3rd – Colton Morton/Chris Wilson - BCHS - 5 fish – 19-11 lbs.
4th – AJ Barnes/Gavin Ainslie – Central High - 5 fish – 18-03 lbs.
5th – Charles Woddy/Tristan Lowe – Polk County High - 5 fish – 17-13 lbs.
6th – Alyssa Coleman/Erica Smith - Soddy Daisy High- 5 fish – 17-11 lbs.
7th – Landry Cooper/Cameron Kirkland - Sequoyah High - 5 fish – 16-13 lbs.
8th – Peyton Gibbs/Condry Hyndman - Creekwood - 5 fish – 15-11 lbs.
9th Austin Goins/Bryar Goins – Rhea County High - 5 fish – 15-01 lbs.
10th –Elijah Cartwright/Jacob Thomas –Soddy Daisy High - 5 fish – 14-01 lbs.
11th – Daniel Cheshire/Christopher Richery – Creekwood – 5 fish – 13-13 lbs.
12th – Dylan Dunnagan/Shader Brown – DCHS – 5 fish – 13-06 lbs.
