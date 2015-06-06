CHATTANOOGA, TN (

)

-- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team added offensive lineman Josh Cardiello to the 2015 roster, head coach Russ Huesman announced Friday. Cardiello is transferring to UTC from Georgia and has three years of eligibility remaining.









A 6-3, 290-pound sophomore from Buford, Ga., Cardiello spent the previous two seasons with the Bulldogs. He redshirted in 2013 and played in one game as a freshman in 2014.









“We are very excited to have Josh sign with our program,” stated Coach Huesman . “He comes from a great family, and we have heard nothing but good things about him from everyone at Georgia.”









A three-star prospect out of Buford High School, he was a teammate of current Moc Robert Hill . He helped lead Buford to three consecutive GHSA state title games, winning the championship in 2010 and 2012.









“”We expect him to come in and immediately compete for a spot on the offensive line,” added Huesman. “We think he definitely has a chance to help make us better.”









Cardiello is the fifth transfer joining the Mocs in the fall. Others include Hunter Kennedy (OL) and Steve Pickren (TE) from UAB and Drae Bowles (WR) and Justin King (DE) from Tennessee. Kennedy, Pickren and Bowles all joined the team in January. Cardiello and King report to preseason camp in August.









Cardiello follows in the footsteps of former Moc Derrick Lott (2012-14). Lott transferred to UTC from Georgia prior to the start of the 2012 season. Lott was a two-time All-Southern Conference defensive tackle for the Mocs and signed a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans where he is currently competing for a spot on their roster.







