MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing more than $10,000 in cigarettes from Cobb County stores.

Investigators told WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/1HbSysy ) that the pair has taken nearly 200 cartons.

In a recent case, the suspects backed into a parking spot in front of the store's door, rushed in and took the merchandise in less than five minutes. It appears they robbed a second store a short while later.

A representative for RaceTrac stores said in a statement the company is cooperating with local authorities in the investigation.