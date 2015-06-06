KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is undergoing a massive $1 billion makeover that has about one-fourth of its footprint under construction.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/1Grk4mX) decades-old landmarks are being demolished or renovated to create new classrooms, research labs, and residential and community spaces.

Andy Powers is the director of design services. He said none of the buildings will look alike, but they will have a similar style. That includes brick and limestone facades, arches, and steeply pitched roofs with clay tile.

Plans also include moving vehicular traffic and parking to the edges of campus to make way for pedestrians and bicycles. The university is continuing to take over streets from the city.

The improvements are part of the university's goal to become a Top 25 public research institution.

