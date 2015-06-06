Antonio George appeared before Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy Friday morning to plead guilty in a November 2014 shooting death in Bradley County.









George was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of Aaron “Josh” Davis at a location on Georgetown Road on November 23.









After a week of intensive investigation by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division, the second degree murder warrant was issued for Antonio George's arrest.









On December 1, George peacefully surrendered to Sheriff Eric Watson on the charge. On Friday morning, George plead guilty to a lesser charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide.









He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. On a previous charge of Violation of Probation, the judge placed a sentence of 8 years. The sentences will run consecutively.







