A Birchwood man faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and unlawful photography after an investigation showed he had been taking illicit photographs of underage girls.

John Conibear II admitted in writing to a small group of members from a church. Some of these same members also heard him admit to taking pictures up the skirts of the underage females. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery for inappropriately touching the girls who were under the age of 13 at the time.