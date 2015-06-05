UPDATE: A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products confirms to Channel 3 the man injured Friday at the Kraft Mill Plant has passed away from his injuries.

Seth Kursman with Resolute Forest says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The victim was an employee of Jake Marshall Mechanical Contractors located in Chattanooga, TN. His identity has not been released.





One person was seriously injured in an accident at Resolute Forest Products in Calhoun, TN Friday evening. Details are limited at this time but Channel 3 has learned the victim was an employee of Jake Marshall Mechanical Contractors located in Chattanooga, TN.









The accident happened at the Kraft Mill, which is where pulp is produced. The nature of the accident nor the condition of the victim has not been released.









We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.