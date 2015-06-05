News
Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Dept to operate out of new facility
The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department will soon be operating out of a beautiful new facility. Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger expressed his appreciation for the hard-working, non-compensated people at a ground breaking ceremony Friday morning.
Friday, June 5th 2015, 8:44 pm EDT
The current station was built in 1971, and is very outdated. This new state of the art facility will serve the community in more ways than one. It comes with a training room large enough to host community meetings.