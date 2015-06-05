UPDATE: Two people have been taken to the hospital following an accident on the 2100 block of Cummings Highway. The call came in just after 6:00 p.m. of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries.

A pickup truck going up the mountain on the right side crashed into two parked vehicles also on the right side where two people were trying to fix a flat tire. Both of the people suffered leg injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this traffic accident, please contact the HCSO Traffic Division at 423-293-3503, extension 237.







