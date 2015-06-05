News
Memphis area attorney charged in murder-for-hire plot
A Collierville attorney has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for trying to hire someone to kill his estranged wife. He's being held on a $15,000,000 bond.
Friday, June 5th 2015, 6:08 pm EDT by
The TBI began investigating Fred Auston Wortman III, 39, on June 4th. Several days earlier, a concerned citizen contacted law enforcement and reported that Wortman contacted him to find someone to execute this plan. Friday, Wortman met with an undercover TBI agent, who posed as a potential hitman, and supplied him personal information about his wife and a down payment for the murder.
Wortman was arrested and charged him with one count of Solicitation of First Degree Murder. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on $15,000,000 bond.