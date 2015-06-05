A Collierville attorney has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for trying to hire someone to kill his estranged wife

The TBI began investigating Fred Auston Wortman III, 39, on June 4th. Several days earlier, a concerned citizen contacted law enforcement and reported that Wortman contacted him to find someone to execute this plan. Friday, Wortman met with an undercover TBI agent, who posed as a potential hitman, and supplied him personal information about his wife and a down payment for the murder.