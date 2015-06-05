Hamilton County restaurant inspectors hit the streets again this week visiting 19 places that were put under the microscope.

The news again this week no failing grades to pass along. The scores are actually very impressive. If you like what you see, tell the management and the employees.

Remember a failing grade is any score lower than a 70. This restaurant had a few critical violations but they do score an 82 at Dayton Boulevard's, Red Ginger Bistro.



Inspectors found rice out of temperature, the area around the grill needs a good cleaning and raw food was being stored on top of cooked food and roaches were found in the storage and prep table areas. Once again they serve up an 82.



The high score of the week is a tie and the score can't get any better than a 100 at BBQ's Andy's in Soddy Daisy and the cozy English Tea Room on Hixson Pike, congratulations for their hard work.



If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or daycare, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline at 209-8110.