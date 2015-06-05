Insure Tennessee could have saved 220 lives a year and $190 million.



That's according to a study from the White House on states that did not expand Medicaid.



"The health aspect was really our responsibility."



Republican Senator Becky Duncan Massey voted twice to keep Insure Tennessee alive.



"I felt the testimony was really indisputable that it would be better for the health of the citizens," said Massey.



But the proposal never made it out of committee. A new study by the White House Council of Economic Advisers shows what could've been: