Knoxville police blame a school bus driver texting for the deadly December 2014 crash that killed two students and a teacher's aide.



The results of a six-month comprehensive investigation by the Knoxville Police Department into the cause of the deadly collision between two Knox County school buses were released Friday.



KPD said 48-year-old James Davenport was driving while distracted, due to sending and receiving text messages, while driving Bus No. 44. He made a sharp left turn, crossed a concrete median, and crashed into another school bus on Asheville Highway near Governor John Sevier Highway.



The investigation revealed Davenport sent and received multiple text messages during the time leading up to the crash.