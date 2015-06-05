CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Aquarium is one of 12 sites around the world where computer experts are gathering to develop new tools to support sustainable fisheries.

The so-called Fishackathon takes place on Friday and Saturday. The hackers will be creating new applications for mobile devices that can support seafood producers in sustainable fishing and aquaculture.

According to the aquarium, more than 3.5 billion people depend on the ocean as their primary source of food, but 80% of the world's fish stocks are over-exploited.

This will be the second annual Fishackathon. It takes place ahead of World Oceans Day on Monday.

The Chattanooga teams will present their projects at a public reception Saturday at 8 p.m. at the aquarium.