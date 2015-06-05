SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The cause of death of a 22-year-old who died at the Chatham County Detention Center has been ruled a homicide, according to the Chatham County coroner. The manner of death was blunt force trauma.



Matthew Ajibade, 22, died after he was retrained and placed in an isolation cell after he was combative and injured three CCSO deputies on New Year's day.



A female sergeant suffered a concussion and broken nose, and two male deputies suffered injuries consistent with an affray. Ajibade was arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center after he was arrested by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. He was accused of domestic violence act, battery and obstruction of justice.



Ajibade was placed in an isolation cell due to his dangerous behavior, and when deputies performed their second welfare check, he appeared unresponsive.