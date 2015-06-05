NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville mother has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the suffocation death of her 7-month-old son.

Multiple news outlets report 23-year-old Jennifer Manual was charged Thursday. Manuel has been confined to the psychological unit at a local hospital, but was discharged Thursday to officers.

Manuel and her husband, 28-year-old Kenneth Laizure, are accused of killing their son, Constantine Laizure, who died May 19. Laizure was arrested May 21.

Investigators say the baby was left in a child carrier in a home with a pillow and blanket wedged between his face and a car seat handle to silence his crying. He was brought to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in cardiac arrest.

It is unclear if Manuel and Laizure have lawyers.