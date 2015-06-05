Good Friday! It wouldn't be Riverbend weekend without a little heat and humidity. No problem there. Today we will get to 87 degrees with slightly higher humidity and a few isolated showers or storms popping up. By the time 3 Doors Down takes the Coke Stage at 9:30, skies will be partly cloudy and temps will be in the mid 70s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs getting all the way into the low 90s. The average high is 85. The chance for any rain is small but don't rule out a stray storm or two.

Our rain chance increases next week. Monday will climb to 90 for a high, then a front will bring showers and storms to the area for the evening hours. We can expect those showers and storms to last through Tuesday. Temps will also cool a bit Tuesday with a high of 85. The second half of next week will see the weather settle into a pattern of highs in the mid 80s with a few afternoon scattered showers and storms each day.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 68

Noon... Stray Shower / Storm, 79