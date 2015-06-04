McKamey overflowing with cats and kittens
If you've been interested in adopting an animal this is time to do it. The McKamey Animal Center is overflowing with cats and kittens.
In an effort to eliminate overcrowding, the shelter is offering free adult cat adoptions and 2 for 1 kitten adoptions for three weeks this month. All the adopted cats are spayed or neutered -- and ready for a loving home.
Amanda Harris, McKamey, Director of animal care, "Through out admissions department, we're probably taking in 1-3 liters a day, and we're definitely not adopting them out that fast. So the need for homes is so great right now."
McKamey says it has more than 200 cats and kittens available for adoption. The cats are tested for feline diseases and come with a microchip. For more information, stop by the McKamey Animal Center on North Access Road in Chattanooga. They're open Tuesday through Sunday.