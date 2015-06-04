If you've been interested in adopting an animal this is time to do it. The McKamey Animal Center is overflowing with cats and kittens.

In an effort to eliminate overcrowding, the shelter is offering free adult cat adoptions and 2 for 1 kitten adoptions for three weeks this month. All the adopted cats are spayed or neutered -- and ready for a loving home.

Amanda Harris, McKamey, Director of animal care, "Through out admissions department, we're probably taking in 1-3 liters a day, and we're definitely not adopting them out that fast. So the need for homes is so great right now."