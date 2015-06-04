The Walker County Sheriff's Office reports that Lauren Mae Ramey has been located and is okay.







Lauren Mae Ramey, 26, is 5'3" and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen May 6, 2015 at her home on Ramey Rd. in Trion. She has a medical condition that may place her in danger if not obtaining proper medical care. It is believed she may be in the company of Wendy Michelle Brown and James Clinton Denton. They are possibly driving a silver Dodge Stratus with front end damage.









Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lauren is asked to call Det. Dewayne Steele at 706-638-1909 ext 1240 or you can submit a tip anonymously at

.







