On Tuesday, June 2, East Ridge Police officers were dispatched to the Rite Aid at 4350 Ringgold Road on a possibly stolen vehicle.









Upon their arrival, officers observed a male and female standing by the vehicle.









While obtaining information on the vehicle, the suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Terry Whitt and 24-year-old Whitney Roach both of Chickamauga, fled on foot.









Both suspects were quickly apprehended after a foot pursuit.









Following the pursuit, an investigation determined that the two suspects were found to have been responsible for the theft of a stolen Saturn and a stolen Acura. The stolen vehicles were taken from Walker County.









The suspects were charged with Theft over $10,000, Evading and Resisting Arrest. Bond was set at $85,000 for each suspect.









Both Whitt and Roach will be in court on Tuesday, June 9 at East Ridge City Court.