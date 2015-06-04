News
Suspects in multiple auto thefts arrested in East Ridge
On Tuesday, June 2, East Ridge Police officers were dispatched to the Rite Aid at 4350 Ringgold Road on a possibly stolen vehicle.
Thursday, June 4th 2015, 6:00 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 4th 2015, 6:05 pm EDT
Upon their arrival, officers observed a male and female standing by the vehicle.
While obtaining information on the vehicle, the suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Terry Whitt and 24-year-old Whitney Roach both of Chickamauga, fled on foot.
Both suspects were quickly apprehended after a foot pursuit.
Following the pursuit, an investigation determined that the two suspects were found to have been responsible for the theft of a stolen Saturn and a stolen Acura. The stolen vehicles were taken from Walker County.
The suspects were charged with Theft over $10,000, Evading and Resisting Arrest. Bond was set at $85,000 for each suspect.
Both Whitt and Roach will be in court on Tuesday, June 9 at East Ridge City Court.