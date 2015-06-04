Ø John Maynard, current assistant principal at Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, will become Coordinator of Secondary School Counselors and College and Career Readiness. Mr. Maynard has been with HCDE since 1993.

Ø

Neelie Parker

, current principal at Big Ridge Elementary School, will become Elementary Operations Director. Ms. Parker has been with HCDE since 1997









Ø

Sheryl Randolph

, current Grant Coordinator for the Innovation Zone will become Operations Director for the Innovation Zone. Ms. Randolph was originally hired in 1996, and returned to HCDE in 2007.









Ø

Le Andrea Ware

, current Operations Director for the Innovation Zone, will become Secondary Operations Director. Ms. Ware has been with HCDE since 2001.









ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS









Ø

Angelia Askins

, current principal at Hillcrest Elementary School, will become principal at Big Ridge Elementary School. Ms. Askins has been with HCDE since 1996.









Ø

Vonetta Maston

, current assistant principal at Hillcrest Elementary School, will become principal there. Ms. Maston has been with HCDE since 1997.