Arrests made in a string of burglaries to automobiles in Polk County
He is charged with Burglary to an Auto and meth related charges. May 31st, Daniel Davenport and Zachary Mathews were arrested after deputies pulled into Kings Slough parking lot while the duo were allegedly in the process of breaking into a parked vehicle.
When deputies approached the defendants they jumped into a vehicle belonging to Davenport and left. The deputies chased them into the National Forest, that's when the Forest Service, Polk Detectives and TWRA joined the chase.
After an extensive search of the area Davenport was placed in custody and Mathews arrested the following day.
Polk County deputies impounded the suspects' vehicle and collected prints and possible DNA evidence along with electronic devices. More arrest are pending.