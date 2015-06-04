(NBC News) - Windows 10 is coming at the end of July, and the fact that it's a free upgrade for anyone with Windows 7 or 8 may result in lots of systems making the jump — including thousands of automated teller machines.

The ATM Industry Association, a trade group of businesses and financial institutions, is officially recommending that its members upgrade to the latest Microsoft OS as soon as possible.

Many ATMs upgraded from the reliable but severely aged Windows XP to Windows 7 fairly recently, but support for 7 will cease in 2020. ATMIA CEO Mike Lee said there's no reason to wait that long to upgrade. "ATM deployers should start their 2020 migration without delay," he said in a news release. "It's important to know which ATM configurations are going to be Windows 10 compatible."

It'll save trouble down the line, and users can rest easy knowing their banking is being handled by an operating system released in 2015 rather than 2001 (some ATMs still run XP, amazingly).