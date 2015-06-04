The Georgia Department of Labor will help Automation Personnel, a staffing company, fill a total of 60 positions for several companies with manufacturing plants in Fort Oglethorpe.









Two recruitments will be held Thursday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Oglethorpe Municipal Complex at 500 City Hall Drive.









The company is recruiting tufting operators, creelers, general warehouse workers, sew-on operators, roll-up operators, fork and pole hyster drivers and extrusion operators.



