GDOL to help Automation Personnel recruit workers in Ft. Oglethorpe
The Georgia Department of Labor will help Automation Personnel, a staffing company, fill a total of 60 positions for several companies with manufacturing plants in Fort Oglethorpe.
Thursday, June 4th 2015, 1:18 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 17th 2015, 3:26 pm EDT
Two recruitments will be held Thursday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Oglethorpe Municipal Complex at 500 City Hall Drive.
The company is recruiting tufting operators, creelers, general warehouse workers, sew-on operators, roll-up operators, fork and pole hyster drivers and extrusion operators.
MAP LINK | Fort O Municipal Complex
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must also have a valid form of identification and be able to work 12-hour shifts.
Salaries range from $8-$13 an hour. The company will conduct a background check and drug-screening test.
For more information about the recruitment, contact the GDOL's Dalton Career Center at (706) 272-2301.
