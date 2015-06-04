KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - The truck stop chain owned by the family of Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is reviewing whether to offer wine and high-alcohol beer at its Tennessee stores under a new state law.

Pilot Flying J spokeswoman Anne LeZotte said that the company already offers wine and high-gravity beer in other states where sales are legal.

Tennessee lawmakers last year passed a law allowing supermarkets and convenience stores to sell wine in cities and counties where voters approved the practice in a referendum.

Dozens of communities voted in favor of the change last November.

The governor was neutral on the wine bill when it was working through the Legislature.

The change goes into effect in July 2016 - or a year later for stores located near existing liquor stores.