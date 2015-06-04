ROGERSVILLE, TN (AP) - A Hawkins County man who punched his wife in the face while she was holding their baby has been sentenced to 10 days in jail.

The Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/1H3iRAU ) reports Stanley Fred Goins pleaded guilty Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court. Rogersville police say Goins punched his wife multiple times Sunday afternoon because she wouldn't give him any money.

Officer Andy Banks says Goins' wife had swelling to her cheek under her left eye and redness to the right side of her face. The Hawkins County Memorial Hospital revealed there were no breaks or fractures.

Goins was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days, and ordered to serve 96 hours of community service. He is eligible for release after serving 75 percent of the jail sentence.

