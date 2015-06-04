Good Thursday. We will be warm with highs in the mid 80s today, and although we will have some humidity in the air it will not be oppressive. The low pressure that has been bringing the spotty storms to the area is slowly drifting east, and as it does, our rain chances will diminish. I think we may see a storm or two east of Chattanooga this afternoon. Any that develop will bring some heavy rain along with them.

Friday the heat and humidity will begin to ramp up. The high will reach 88 Friday afternoon. It will be fairly humid, but the chance of rain stays low.

Models are varying a bit on the chance of rain for the weekend. A low to our west will develop Saturday. Some models have the low moving in and bringing widespread rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Others have the system missing the area all together. I think we will have a better idea Friday, but for now, I would certainly plan on heat and humidity both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Do at least plan on the possibility for showers and storms Saturday afternoon through the day Sunday, and definitely tune in tomorrow for a more definitive look.



A front will move in next week which should bring more widespread showers and storms Tuesday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 75