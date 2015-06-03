Help is wanted in identifying the suspects in a burglary on Red Hill Valley Road in Bradley County.









The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.









The crime happened earlier this week when the owner of the farm after he discovered the lock securing a barn had been cut and several power and hand tools were missing. Also taken by the thieves was a 2002 Ford F250 diesel truck. The truck is described as a maroon 4 by 4 with a gooseneck ball hitch in the bed.









Anyone having information call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office C-I-D by calling 423-728-7336. Callers can remain anonymous.



