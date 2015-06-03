News
Alabama constable arrested for obstructing government operations
Fort Payne, Alabama deputies arrested an Alabama constable after he became unruly and hindered deputies from serving a court order.
Wednesday, June 3rd 2015, 10:39 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 3rd 2015, 10:39 pm EDT
Fort Payne, Alabama deputies arrested an Alabama constable after he became unruly and hindered deputies from serving a court order.
Deputies with the Constable Kneeley Pack's residence to serve papers ordering Pack to move out of the building so the owner could take possession.