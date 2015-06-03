What started off as a trip to the local hospital for a fever, soon turned into a roller coaster ride for one North Georgia family. Their journey took them to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Tyler likes to run and play like any other 4-year-old, but his parents weren't always sure they would reach this point. "It was a roller coaster, the best way to put it, a range of emotions very scary", says Joe, Tyler's dad.

After taking Tyler to the hospital for a continuous fever, they got the news no parent ever wants to hear. Tyler had cancer. He was diagnosed last year with leukemia. Tyler's mom, Courtney, said, "There are no words to explain the reaction, I think that is every parent's fear for their child to have some type of cancer."

Doctors told the family Tyler had the best chance for survival at St. Jude. The family knew the journey wouldn't be easy. Tyler had five rounds of chemo. "The first round was really tough for us emotionally, physically for him, but after that he started doing a lot better", explains Courtney.

And like any parents, they were willing to do anything to help their child and keep him healthy. Courtney was able to give a cell transfusion. Doctors says it was a safeguard to prevent the cancer from coming back.

Courtney says, "Being able to help him and knowing there is a part of him in me in him that will help keep him healthy is probably the best gift I can ever give him."

Tyler is now in remission and his parents say being able to go to St. Jude for treatment made all the difference. "The support and the staff and what they do there, you couldn't have gotten that care anywhere else", says Courtney.

And that's why they says it's important for people to support fundraisers like the Dream Home. It takes $2 million dollars a day to keep the doors open and provide the world's leading research and treatment when it comes to pediatric cancer and families never receive a bill. "Everything from the medicine to where you stay, St. Jude is a Godsend", says Courtney.

