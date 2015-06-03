Chattanooga firefighters collected $50,000 in their “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) last month. The money raised will support programs and research vital to MDA. Interim Chief Chris Adams said the department plans to conduct another “Fill the Boot” campaign in September.



The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the world's leading nonprofit health agency dedicated to saving and improving the lives of anyone with muscle disease, including muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neuromuscular diseases. It does so by funding worldwide research to find treatments and cures; by providing comprehensive health care services and support to MDA families nationwide; and by rallying communities to fight back through advocacy, fundraising and local engagement. Visit mda.org and follow them at facebook.com/MDAnational and @MDAnews.