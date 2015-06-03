Jeffrey Levi Couch, 20, and Kelly Lee Gray, 23, are charged with the May 13, 2015 burglary where they took electronics, jewelry and other items from the residence. When the homeowner returned they found a broken window and forced entry through the front door.



Couch is in the Bradley County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Gray, a.k.a. Kelly Wright, was arrested Tuesday and was released on a $5,000 bond.



Detectives have recovered some of the victim's property that was sold shortly after the burglary and have returned several of those items. They are working to locate additional stolen property as they continue investigation of the burglary.





