Chattanooga police expect to be 1 to 2 million dollars over budget by the end of the month.









A spokesperson for the department says "this is largely due to under projected pension cost as a result of the pay plan changes." The department also chose to fill positions rather than leave vacancies before the next fiscal year starts next month. The city has absorbed the costs to remain within budget overall for this year.









Next year, the city plans to increase police funding by about 6 million dollars.



