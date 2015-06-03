A follow-up investigation, based on “numerous complaints” ended with seven people being arrested Tuesday in Walker County.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force conducted the follow-up investigations on Crest Drive in Chickamauga, GA.

Agents arrested:

Robin Dacia Clowers, 42 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Oxycodone

Drew Dillon Leonard, 26 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Felony Drug Warrants

Chadwick Shaye Clowers, 21 - Possession of Methamphetamine,Oxycodone

Lauren Lashay Hardiman, 26 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Oxycodone

Richard Edward Ogden, 22 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Oxycodone

Matthew Todd Alexander, 36 - Possession of Marijuana

Tiffany Joan Van Pelt, 27 - Possession of methamphetamine, Active Warrant

According to a news release, while agents were at the home, a car pulled into the driveway and then sped away. The car was pursued, and the suspect tossed something out the cars' window.

One of the car's occupants fled on foot, but was captured later.

The object turned out to be a container with “ICE” methamphetamine and Oxycodone tablets.