Investigators with the TBI are trying to piece together what led to a homicide in Monteagle.









They tell us Kenneth “Tim” Tate, 65, was found dead inside his home on Third Street Tuesday.









“If they were hungry, he'd feed them,” Tim's daughter Andrea Tate said.









If you take a moment and look around Tim's home, you'll notice his presence is still present everywhere.









“If they needed a place to sleep, he'd give them a place to sleep,” Andrea added.









Just like the memories of the man who never came across a stranger.









“If they were lost, he'd try and help them find themselves,” she said.









And always had an open door for those that needed it.









“He was just the best father in the world,” she added.









Andrea is one of Tim's six children. He lost his wife in 2013. She describes her dad as someone who counted wealth not in dollars, but the relationships around him.









“He would make us flower wreaths to put in our hair. All of us girls got flower wreaths and he would braid our hair,” she said.









Andrea says her father worked for TVA and the Army Corps of Engineers in his younger years and took pride in his artwork.









For her, the sweetest memory comes from when she was just a little girl.









“He let me drive his 1959 Ford Galaxy at eight years old at 90 miles an hour,” she said. Or at least it felt that fast.









But now this family needs closure so they can focus on the life Tim lived and not what took it from him.









Please, please help us find who did this to him because he did not deserve to die like this,” Andrea said.









If you know anything about this case, call police.









Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.









The family is taking donations to help with funeral expenses at this time. They can be made at

or by calling 931-592-3691.





A homicide in Monteagle is currently under investigation by authorities.









Police responded to a home on 3rd Street Tuesday after the body was found by a family member, who called police.









The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Tate.









Channel 3 has learned that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.









Stay with Channel 3 and

for more on this developing story.



