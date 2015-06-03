One of the BEST days of the year: Friday, June 5, is National Donut Day.



Several donut shops will celebrate the special day, with free donuts for customers, with some caveats.



Dunkin' Donuts will offer a free donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage (excludes Croissant Donuts and Cheesecake Squares).



Krispy Kremewill give each customer one free doughnut of any variety on Friday, June 5.

Koch's Bakery will give customers six glazed donuts with the purchase of a dozen donuts Friday.

Tasty Daylight Donuts will offer the first 500 customers a free donuts, and take off $3 of the cost per dozen donuts. They also plan to donate over 500 donuts to the Chattanooga Salvation Army, in keeping with the history of National Donut Day.

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women, called “Donut Lassies”, who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

During WWI, the donuts were fried seven at a time, using soldiers' helmets as the cooking vessel, according to the Salvation Army.

The donuts became synonymous with The Salvation Army, as well as the American soldiers who were returning home with the nickname, “doughboys.”