Good Wednesday. We had some pretty big storms yesterday. One popped up near Georgetown producing heavy rain and hail. Another in Chatsworth, Ga. which produced hail and about 2"-4" of rain.

We could see a repeat this afternoon. Low pressure to our east will continue to stir up the atmosphere. The instability will combine with the daytime heating and the moisture in the air to produce isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening. Just as yesterday, we will see these storms with the potential for heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Today's high will reach about 82.

Thursday will be about the same as today though maybe a few degrees warmer. I expect a high of 85 and more spotty storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday the low will slide east a bit, taking some of the energy with it. That will slightly reduce our chance for afternoon storms, but we still may see one or two pop up. Friday's weather theme will be heat and humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s Friday.

Saturday will see a front moving in late in the day. It will bring more widespread showers and storms Saturday evening into Saturday night after a balmy high of 87.

Sunday through the first half of next week will bring somewhat of a humid, rainy pattern. Each day highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with about a 60% chance for showers and storms each day.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 64

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 76