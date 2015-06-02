The Bessie Smith Cultural Center is excited to announce the lineup for the 2015 Bessie Smith Strut.









Gates to the Bessie Smith Strut open at 4:30 pm and performances will begin at 5:45 pm on the Champy's Chicken Stage located at MLK Boulevard and University Street. The Bessie Stage will kick things off at 6:00 p.m. This year's event will end at 11:00 p.m.





Champy's Chicken Stage



5:45p.m. Davina & the Vagabonds

7:15p.m. Jarekus Singleton

8:45p.m. DieDra





Bessie Stage





6:00p.m. Deacon Bluz

7:30p.m. Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

9:00p.m. Theodis Ealey–The “Stand Up In It” Man

Admission price will be $10 at the gate, Valid Photo ID must be shown for anyone 21 and older or current College ID if under 21. All children 17 and under are required to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult. Children 10 and under are admitted free with an adult. All youth must remain with their parent or guardian at all times. Gates will be located at MLK and Lindsay Street, King Street and 10th Street, and MLK at the train trestle (between Peeples and University Street).









Strut goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs (no metal chairs or large plastic chairs), cameras, and special needs assistive devices to the Strut.









The following items are prohibited:





Coolers

Food or Beverages

Glass containers

Framed or large backpacks

Folding chairs

Carts

Fireworks or explosives

Pets

Skateboards, scooters, personal motorized vehicles or bicycles

Video/Audio equipment: No video or audio recording will be allowed

Metal aerosol containers, including sunscreen

Weapons of any kind or firearms

Illegal substances (including narcotics or drug paraphernalia)

Unauthorized solicitations, handbills, sampling, giveaways, etc.

No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized/unlicensed vendors allowed

Strut goers and their belongings are subject to search upon entry and re-entry of the Bessie Smith Strut.



