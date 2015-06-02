News
2015 Bessie Smith Strut lineup announced
The Bessie Smith Strut lineup has been announced.
Tuesday, June 2nd 2015, 10:54 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 2nd 2015, 10:59 pm EDT
The Bessie Smith Cultural Center is excited to announce the lineup for the 2015 Bessie Smith Strut.
Gates to the Bessie Smith Strut open at 4:30 pm and performances will begin at 5:45 pm on the Champy's Chicken Stage located at MLK Boulevard and University Street. The Bessie Stage will kick things off at 6:00 p.m. This year's event will end at 11:00 p.m.
Champy's Chicken Stage
- 5:45p.m. Davina & the Vagabonds
- 7:15p.m. Jarekus Singleton
- 8:45p.m. DieDra
Bessie Stage
- 6:00p.m. Deacon Bluz
- 7:30p.m. Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials
- 9:00p.m. Theodis Ealey–The “Stand Up In It” Man
Admission price will be $10 at the gate, Valid Photo ID must be shown for anyone 21 and older or current College ID if under 21. All children 17 and under are required to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult. Children 10 and under are admitted free with an adult. All youth must remain with their parent or guardian at all times. Gates will be located at MLK and Lindsay Street, King Street and 10th Street, and MLK at the train trestle (between Peeples and University Street).
Strut goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs (no metal chairs or large plastic chairs), cameras, and special needs assistive devices to the Strut.
The following items are prohibited:
- Coolers
- Food or Beverages
- Glass containers
- Framed or large backpacks
- Folding chairs
- Carts
- Fireworks or explosives
- Pets
- Skateboards, scooters, personal motorized vehicles or bicycles
- Video/Audio equipment: No video or audio recording will be allowed
- Metal aerosol containers, including sunscreen
- Weapons of any kind or firearms
- Illegal substances (including narcotics or drug paraphernalia)
- Unauthorized solicitations, handbills, sampling, giveaways, etc.
- No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized/unlicensed vendors allowed
Strut goers and their belongings are subject to search upon entry and re-entry of the Bessie Smith Strut.