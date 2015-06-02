A judge acquitted Richard Bennett on Tuesday afternoon -- before the jury could deliberate -- because there wasn't enough proof to find him guilty of possessing marijuana.









Bennett's nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth, A Better Tomorrow, was affiliated with the city's Violence Reduction Initiative last year. The city cut ties after the arrest last June.









"Whether or not he's working with the mayor's office, he's still helping at-risk youth. His heart is there. His love is there. His effort is there," said Bill Speek, one of Bennett's attorneys.









READ MORE | UPDATE: Two charges against Richard Bennett dismissed