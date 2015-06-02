Official with nonprofit group that helps youth, acquitted on drug charge
"He's never stopped that mission. Even without the funding, he never stopped that mission," added defense attorney Gerald Webb.
Police discovered Bennett in East Lake Park with a woman he knew through his non-profit work, Qwentina Holiday. She testified Bennett would help her pay for gas money.
Police found less than two grams of marijuana in the glove box of the minivan Bennett was driving. The vehicle was registered to A Better Tomorrow.
Bennett's wife, Jessica, who also works for the nonprofit, testified that five people are authorized to drive the minivan to pick up troubled clients and take them to court dates and job interviews.
Bennett also took a drug test after he was arrested. It came back clean.
Judge Barry Steelman sided with Bennett, saying there was not enough proof that tied Bennett to being in possession of the drugs.
"He's truly vindicated," Webb said. "I hope people will look at this as an example of not just rushing to judgment on individuals. Just because you're charged with a crime does not in fact mean you're guilty."