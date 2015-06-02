The first of two workshops on the Hamilton County budget was held Tuesday.









Hamilton County mayor Jim Coppinger will present the budget to the County Commission Wednesday morning. This year's budget is more than 650-million and gives county employees a 1 and a half percent raise without raising taxes.









Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County mayor, "Good financial shape that Hamilton County is in. With our debt we have only 15 years maximum debt. And as I said, if we'd stop all the spending, 51 percent of that debt would go away within five years."









A second workshop is schedule for Thursday morning. The Hamilton County Commission is expected to vote June 17.







