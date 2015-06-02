 
Blood Assurance held a reception Tuesday for the recipients of the 2015 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship.


Twelve high school seniors were each presented with a $1,500 scholarship. In order to apply, students must attend a school that hosts a blood drive with Blood Assurance.
Students can apply by creating a marketing plan for a blood drive.


The scholarship program was established in 1999 in memory of Crystal Green, a graduate of Dade County High School. Crystal
was a student at Georgia Southern University before suffering a setback with aplastic anemia, a blood disorder. After hundreds of hours of platelet transfusions and a bone marrow transplant, Crystal passed away in 1998, shortly after turning twenty-one. 178 scholarships have been awarded in Crystal's name since its inception.


For more information about Blood Assurance, please call 1-800-962-0628 or www.BloodAssurance.org.


2015 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship Recipients:


Winner                                          High School                                           High School Location


Trevor Davis                                Lincoln County HS                              Fayetteville, TN                  


Jamie Adams                                South Pittsburg HS                              South Pittsburg, TN           


Cassidy Romans                          North Sand Mountain                         Higdon, AL                           


David Drinnon                             Chattanooga Christian School           Chattanooga, TN                 


Toni Doss                                     Holston HS                                           Damascus, VA


Baylee Deems                              North Murray HS                 Chatsworth, GA


Dylan Scott                                   Heritage HS                                           Ringgold, GA


Hayden Brown                             McCallie                                                Chattanooga, TN                 


Sarah “Sally” Britton                   Heritage HS                                           Ringgold, GA                       


Joshua Selby                                 Soddy Daisy HS                                   Soddy Daisy, TN                


Ryan Neal                                     East Hamilton HS                                Ooltewah, TN                      


William “Jesse” Barnard    Christian Heritage School  Dalton, GA            