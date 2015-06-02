Blood Assurance held a reception Tuesday for the recipients of the 2015 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship.









Twelve high school seniors were each presented with a $1,500 scholarship. In order to apply, students must attend a school that hosts a blood drive with Blood Assurance.

Students can apply by creating a marketing plan for a blood drive.









The scholarship program was established in 1999 in memory of Crystal Green, a graduate of Dade County High School. Crystal

was a student at Georgia Southern University before suffering a setback with aplastic anemia, a blood disorder. After hundreds of hours of platelet transfusions and a bone marrow transplant, Crystal passed away in 1998, shortly after turning twenty-one. 178 scholarships have been awarded in Crystal's name since its inception.









For more information about Blood Assurance, please call 1-800-962-0628 or www.BloodAssurance.org









2015 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship Recipients:









Winner High School High School Location









Trevor Davis Lincoln County HS Fayetteville, TN









Jamie Adams South Pittsburg HS South Pittsburg, TN









Cassidy Romans North Sand Mountain Higdon, AL









David Drinnon Chattanooga Christian School Chattanooga, TN









Toni Doss Holston HS Damascus, VA









Baylee Deems North Murray HS Chatsworth, GA









Dylan Scott Heritage HS Ringgold, GA









Hayden Brown McCallie Chattanooga, TN









Sarah “Sally” Britton Heritage HS Ringgold, GA









Joshua Selby Soddy Daisy HS Soddy Daisy, TN









Ryan Neal East Hamilton HS Ooltewah, TN







