Dalton police searching for ID theft suspects
A Tennessee man contacted Dalton police investigators to report that his identity had been used to open a new phone account in Dalton on April 16th.
The victim also told police that his identity information had also been used to open a Sam's Club account in the Chattanooga area around the same time.
Police investigators contacted the AT&T store on West Walnut Avenue and obtained surveillance images of two black males opening the account using the victim's information.
One of the men had a shaved bald head with a goatee and wore a white shirt unbuttoned or unzipped over a long sleeved black undershirt. The other man also had a goatee and wore black glasses and a black hooded jacket.
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying two men.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the two men is asked to contact Detective Forrest Jones at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 184.