A Tennessee man contacted Dalton police investigators to report that his identity had been used to open a new phone account in Dalton on April 16th.

The victim also told police that his identity information had also been used to open a Sam's Club account in the Chattanooga area around the same time.

Police investigators contacted the AT&T store on West Walnut Avenue and obtained surveillance images of two black males opening the account using the victim's information.

One of the men had a shaved bald head with a goatee and wore a white shirt unbuttoned or unzipped over a long sleeved black undershirt. The other man also had a goatee and wore black glasses and a black hooded jacket.

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying two men.