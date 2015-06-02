Good Tuesday. We won't see much of a change in our weather pattern for the next few days. Today will see temps in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a few pop up storms producing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly small hail with any storms that do develop.

An area of low pressure hanging around will keep a similar weather pattern in place through Thursday. Highs will stay in the low 80s with a chance for a few isolated storms each afternoon.

By Friday, the low will have moved well to the northeast and it will take most of the energy with it. Right now, the chance for rain looks to be less than 20%. It will also be warmer Friday with a high of 87. So right on cue, the heat and humidity kick it up a notch in time for the start of Riverbend Friday.

It will stay warm and muggy through the weekend with a decent chance for scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 66

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 74