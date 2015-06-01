News
Construction underway on the new Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School
Construction is officially underway on the new Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School in Hixson.
Monday, June 1st 2015, 7:41 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 1st 2015, 7:41 pm EDT
The new pre-K-5th grade school is going up behind where the existing school is located, a ground breaking was held Monday morning. It will also serve students from Falling Water Elementary School.
Hamilton County commissioners approved the $29 million contract last month.
The new school which will have an enrollment of about one thousand students is scheduled to be ready for the 2016-2017 school year.