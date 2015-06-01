One-hundred and five new jobs are coming to the Calhoun, TN area as Resolute Forest Products expands their current operations.

The $270 million expansion will be at its pulp and paper mill located in Calhoun. Resolute Forest Products one of McMinn County's largest employers.

“We want to thank Resolute for expanding in Tennessee and for the new jobs they're creating in Calhoun and McMinn County,” Haslam said. “We think it says a lot when companies like Resolute, who can choose to do business anywhere in the world, continue expanding here, and today's announcement is another step toward our goal of becoming the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Resolute said in a news release they will build a new, state-of-the-art facility to manufacture approximately 60,000 metric tons per year of at-home, premium bath tissue and towel, focused on the growing private label market.

Resolute's Calhoun mill, established in 1954 as one of the earliest newsprint mills in the southern United States, is located on the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, Tenn. The paper mill is one of the largest in North America as a result of continued expansion and investments, and employs a workforce of more than 500 people.